KXLL First Listen: SHIVERTWINS debut ‘Watch’

The Seattle post-punk band SHIVERTWINS has released their latest song “Watch” before their Juneau homecoming show later this month.
Recorded just over a year ago, songwriter Eric Mountcastle says “Watch” is about their frustrations surrounding America’s current political climate. With issues like global warming, “We’re reduced to spectators forced to watch the world end. … We want to fix it but we physically can’t because we don’t have a seat at the table.”
Bassist James Rosales says the band will always be inspired by their favorite garage rock acts like FIDLAR and The Strokes who they crafted their earlier music around. But their latest, more polished sound, comes from by the mixing of guitarist Lance Fohrenkam’s dream pop influences.
Since moving to Seattle during the summer of 2015, the band’s released an EP titled 19, AGAIN and has recently been selected to play the main stage at Seattle’s Big Ass Boom Box, a free music festival showcasing local artists in January.
On Dec. 23, the band will play an all ages show the Rockwell Ballroom. It will be their first hometown show with the current lineup.
Their full-length debut album is set to arrive spring 2018.
Recent headlines
-
U.S. Senate confirms Balash as Interior Department assistant secretaryThe U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed Alaskan Joe Balash as assistant secretary of Interior for land and minerals management.
-
Drilling foes see bids, request redo on Arctic Refuge estimateThree Congress members opposed to drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge are challenging the revenue projections for that endeavor, and they have fresh evidence on their side.
-
Forecast for Taku king salmon at historic lowThe Taku River's pre-season terminal run is forecast at 4,700 fish. The state requires at least 19,000 fish for a healthy fishery.
-
To house a village, Newtok looks to unlikely source: army surplusVillage leaders think they might have found a solution for the eroding village of Newtok's relocation problem. And it comes from an unexpected place: an Anchorage military base.