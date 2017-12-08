KXLL First Listen: SHIVERTWINS debut ‘Watch’

The Seattle post-punk band SHIVERTWINS has released their latest song “Watch” before their Juneau homecoming show later this month.

Recorded just over a year ago, songwriter Eric Mountcastle says “Watch” is about their frustrations surrounding America’s current political climate. With issues like global warming, “We’re reduced to spectators forced to watch the world end. … We want to fix it but we physically can’t because we don’t have a seat at the table.”

Bassist James Rosales says the band will always be inspired by their favorite garage rock acts like FIDLAR and The Strokes who they crafted their earlier music around. But their latest, more polished sound, comes from by the mixing of guitarist Lance Fohrenkam’s dream pop influences.

Since moving to Seattle during the summer of 2015, the band’s released an EP titled 19, AGAIN and has recently been selected to play the main stage at Seattle’s Big Ass Boom Box, a free music festival showcasing local artists in January.

On Dec. 23, the band will play an all ages show the Rockwell Ballroom. It will be their first hometown show with the current lineup.

Their full-length debut album is set to arrive spring 2018.