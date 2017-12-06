Telling Tales – December 5, 2017

December 5, 2017
Ask a Climatologist: Jet stream pattern keeps Alaska warm, Lower 48 coldAlaska is likely to stay warm this month, while much of the Lower 48 experiences a cold snap. The culprit is a feature of the jet stream called a Rossby wave.
Murkowski strikes sweet note on immigrationSen. Lisa Murkowski is helping President Donald Trump achieve his tax overhaul, but she’s sounding a different message on immigration.
Tongass in transition: Striking a chord with old growth treesAlaska Specialty Woods uses salvaged trees to make instrument tops. But this sustainable company still wants the timber industry to stick around.
Alaskans are aging in Alaska, so now what?People flooded Alaska in the 1970s and early '80s looking for work in the oil industry and other fields. Many are still here 40 years later. Instead of fleeing to warmer weather, Alaskans are aging in Alaska.