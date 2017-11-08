Telling Tales – 10-17-17

Recent headlines
Looser drilling rules bill advances in U.S. HouseA deregulation bill aimed at boosting energy production on federal lands cleared a U.S. House committee Wednesday. Known as the SECURE American Energy Act, H.R. 4239 would remove several limits on Arctic drilling, undoing former President Barack Obama’s decision to close off most Arctic waters to leasing.
Alaska weather forecasting getting an upgrade with launch of next-gen satelliteJPSS-1 satellite features instruments that can see through clouds, determine sea surface temperatures, detect rising river levels, and spot small fires before they become big ones. It can also observe the Arctic Ocean and Alaska's North Slope, something that geostationary weather satellites cannot do.
China lavishes red-carpet treatment on Trump as he arrives for talks with Xi JinpingChina is managing the potential challenges Trump presents to U.S.-China ties with grand gestures and lavish hospitality. Wednesday marked the start of what Chinese officials term a "state visit plus."
Ask a Climatologist: New satellite will improve forecasts, inform policy"There's always something new and fascinating that you've never see before when there's a new generation satellite that's launched."