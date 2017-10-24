Kodiak Coast Guard hoists crewman after fall

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Cold Bay, Alaska, medevacs a man from the 655-foot motor vessel Delsa 130 miles southeast of Cold Bay Oct. 19, 2017. (Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak opened its forward operating location in Cold Bay last week.
The annual assignment shortens the response time to incidents at sea, like one that happened Thursday.
A crewman on a vessel southeast of Cold Bay fell 20 feet from the boat’s scaffolding, according to a Coast Guard news release. He suffered possible injury to his back and hip.
The 42-year-old was working on the 655-foot motor vessel Delsa.
The boat’s captain reported the fall to Kodiak watchstanders at about 7:30 p.m., and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew made it to the location and hoisted the man at 10:45 p.m.
The weather on-scene at the time was mild, with clear skies, 11 mph winds, and 7-foot seas.
According to the news release, the crew transported the man to Cold Bay. And from there, he went to Anchorage for medical care.
