Kodiak police identifies source of school threat

The Kodiak Police Department put the middle school and high school on lockdown this morning because of a possible threat of violence.

According to Police Chief Ronda Wallace, they were investigating a statement a substitute teacher had overheard.

“Something to the effect of ‘I’m about to lose it, I could shoot up the school.’ Based upon that information, it made its way through the school to us.”

The school lockdown followed.

Wallace said police put up posts on each floor and worked their way through the school to try to identify who had made the statement.

That involved finding where the person had been when they made that comment and conducting interviews.

Wallace says they eventually located the student.

“What I can tell you at this point is that, after the interview, it was determined it was not a credible threat to the school, but because this is a student, which would be a juvenile, we can’t go into too much detail into that.”

She said the next step is in the school’s hands and the administration will take whatever action they need to.