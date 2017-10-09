Mountain Village man charged in death of his girlfriend

A Mountain Village man is charged in the death of his girlfriend.

Alexie Walters, 34, reportedly assaulted multiple people on the night of Oct. 4 in Mountain Village, according to Alaska State Troopers, before barricading himself inside his home with Gertrude Queenie, 22

Public information officer Megan Peters said village police officers as well as state troopers responded to the scene.

“Two village police officers did respond to the residence to check on Queenie, but they fled when Walters came to the door with a shotgun, and he fired a shot,” she said. “At approximately 2:10 in the morning, Walters ran out of his house and essentially fled the scene.”

After Walters left, a village police officer entered the home and located Queenie, who was pronounced dead.

Troopers reported that approximately 12 hours after fleeing the scene, Walters turned himself in at the Mountain Village Public Safety Building.

Walters was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, two charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and tampering with evidence.

Walters was arraigned Friday morning in district court in Emmonak. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 16 at the Aniak Courtroom.

Queenie’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.