Jury seated in Strawn retrial, dispatcher testifies about initial 911 call

A jury has finally been seated, a singular opening statement made, and the first witness has testified in the Christopher Strawn homicide trial.

After nearly four days of prospective juror interviews, a jury of seven women and seven men was seated Thursday. Two jurors will serve as alternates.

After his previous trial ended in a mistrial last February, Strawn is being retried in the October 2015 death of Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park.

Both sides had an opportunity to make an opening statement after the jury was sworn in.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige described how Cook was killed at a mobile home purchased by friend Tiffany Albertson, now known as Tiffany Johnson.

According to Paige, Johnson, Cook and Strawn were working on renovating the trailer’s interior when Strawn shot Cook from behind with a shotgun.

Paige also described how Strawn left the trailer and Johnson hid in the back until officers arrived.

“You will hear testimony that we never found the firearm that killed Mr. Cook, and we may never find that shotgun,” Paige said. “But we know who took his life, and that person is Christopher Strawn.”

Strawn, who’s representing himself, did not make an opening statement.

The first witness took the stand Thursday. Erika Johnson, a dispatcher with Juneau Police and Capital City Fire/Rescue, told how she handled a 911 call about the shooting while simultaneously dispatching officers to the scene.

For more than 20 minutes, Erika Johnson tried to keep Tiffany Johnson calm while quietly extracting information useful for the officers.

Paige also played the entire 911 call for jurors.

After Erika Johnson’s initial testimony, Strawn had his own opportunity to cross-examine her. But he had a stumble.

“It seems I may have lost my notes for Mrs. Johnson,” Strawn said. So, I guess I’ll just ask you a few questions, um.”

He later found his notes. But then became confused during a routine trial procedure.

“Do you yourself have any training with, uh, weapons?” Strawn asked. “No,” Johnson answered. “Ever been around a weapon?” Strawn asked. “Objection, relevance,” Paige said. “Sustained,” said Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg. “Have you ever been around a weapon?” Strawn asked again. “I just sustained an objection to that, Mr. Strawn,” Pallenberg said. “Sustained it? I thought overruled,” Strawn said. “I did. Overruled would allow the question.” Pallenberg said. “Overruled would allow the question,” Strawn said. “Thank you, your honor.”

When Strawn was arrested in October 2015, he was a day laborer with no professional legal background.

During this trial, he can consult with professional attorney Nicholas Polasky who is serving as stand-by counsel.

Friday will likely be a short trial day because of court scheduling issues.

The trial may run longer then the planned three weeks because of delays in jury selection.

To make up time, Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg is considering holding trial on Wednesday, Alaska Day, a state holiday when the Dimond Courthouse is normally closed.