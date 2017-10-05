Video: Red Carpet Concert with Alex Kotlarsz

Alex Kotlarsz performed for us in the KTOO arts room Thursday as part of our Red Carpet Concert series. Listeners may know Kotlarsz from The Wool Pullers, his solo performances, or as Alex K. and the Unmentionables.
You can catch Alex K. and the Unmentionables live at 10 p.m. Friday at McGivney’s in the valley. Stay tuned for more Red Carpet Concerts as we celebrate New Member Month here at KTOO. Next week we feature Laura Zahasky, Josh Lockhart, Jason Cornish, Sarah Jane Klinger and Jeff Bowman.
