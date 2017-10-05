Video: Red Carpet Concert with Alex Kotlarsz

Update: This event is SOLD OUT. There are still tickets available for the second event on Friday, October 13. Buy tickets online.

The JAHC and KTOO join forces to bring you an exciting new series – ART GLASSES! Monthly evenings of art projects at rotating establishments, taught by your favorite local Juneau artists.

We kick off the series with Tanna Peters, of TP Alaska Designs, hosted by Alaskan Brewing Co. Tanna will help you paint your own growler, and Alaskan will offer a no-host bar. All supplies, including the growler, are included!

Tickets are $45 and go on pre-sale after 9AM on Sept 14 to both JAHC and KTOO members! Stop by the Juneau Arts & Culture Center or KTOO to get your tickets, become a member, and secure your spot before they sell out! Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Sept 20.

Questions? Call Meghan at the JAHC at 586-2787 or Christy at KTOO at 463-6419. We hope we see you there!