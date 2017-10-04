Fire reported in hospital’s bathroom Wednesday morning

Juneau police and fire investigators are looking into a fire Wednesday morning at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Capital City Fire/Rescue Assistant Chief Ed Quinto said a witness heard an explosion about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the bathroom in the emergency room’s waiting room. Quinto said other witnesses in the waiting room saw smoke and fire in the bathroom.

The hospital’s sprinkler system activated and knocked down the fire in the bathroom, and Quinto said there was water damage in the emergency room and waiting room.

There were no injuries reported.

Quinto said a suspect was detained by Juneau police officers.