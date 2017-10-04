Fire reported in hospital’s bathroom Wednesday morning

Juneau police and fire investigators are looking into a fire Wednesday morning at Bartlett Regional Hospital.
Capital City Fire/Rescue Assistant Chief Ed Quinto said a witness heard an explosion about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the bathroom in the emergency room’s waiting room. Quinto said other witnesses in the waiting room saw smoke and fire in the bathroom.
The hospital’s sprinkler system activated and knocked down the fire in the bathroom, and Quinto said there was water damage in the emergency room and waiting room.
There were no injuries reported.
Quinto said a suspect was detained by Juneau police officers.
Recent headlines
-
Representing himself, Strawn’s questions to jury panel veer off topicChristopher Strawn is being retried for the 2015 death of Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park.
-
Coast Guard reports stray kayak, but kayaker may be missing, tooThe Coast Guard says the stray kayak may be a sign that someone is missing – or it could just be a lost kayak.
-
Fish and Wildlife Service determines Pacific walrus won’t be listed as endangeredThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its determination that Pacific walrus will not be listed under the Endangered Species Act days after a court mandated deadline passed.
-
Tillerson says he never considered resigning, doesn’t deny calling Trump a ‘moron’The secretary of state denied a report that he considered stepping down, but did not deny that he called the president a "moron" after a hotly political speech before the Boy Scouts over the summer.