Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority hires new CEO

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority has hired a new CEO almost a year after the ousting of its long-time leader.

Mike Abbott will take over the trust on November 1. He currently serves as the Municipal Manager of Anchorage and previously worked as the chief operating officer for the Anchorage School District.

He will oversee both the mental health programming side of the trust as well as the Trust Land Office, which manages the organization’s properties and land.

The trust funds programs for people with mental illnesses, substance use disorders and other cognitive disabilities.

It has been roiled by major leadership changes in the past year and is currently undergoing a special legislative audit.

Editor’s note: KTOO’s building sits on land leased from the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority. KTOO has also applied for and received occasional grants for special reporting projects from the authority.