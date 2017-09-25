Watch live: Assembly, school board candidates answer community questions

Join KTOO and the candidates for the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly and Juneau School District board for our candidate forums.

Watch the forums here and on Facebook. You can read up on the candidates and the issues at www.ktoo.org/elections.

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the school Board. Learn about the candidates with the forum moderated by KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter and Juneau Empire’s James Brooks.

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Assembly. The Assembly candidate forum was moderated by KTOO’s Jacob Resneck and Juneau Empire’s Alex McCarthy.

The forums will begin airing on KTOO 104.3 F.M at 7 p.m. You can listen to coverage here and over the air.