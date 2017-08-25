Gardentalk – Late summer thinning harvest

This year’s Juneau Food Festival is coming up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 26, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Locally sourced garden produce and seafood will be for sale.

There also will be workshops on pickling, foraging, canning, home composting and primrose care.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/08/garden082417.mp3 Listen to the August 24 edition of Gardentalk about thinning and drainage:

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski reminds us to look for possible flooding in our garden boxes and planting beds with all the rain that has recently fallen in the Juneau area.

He suggests placing planter boxes higher, digging ditches or putting in drains to divert the water, or adding sand to garden soil to enhance drainage.

In September 2014, Buyarski devoted a whole segment on resolving drainage issues that includes some pictures from a North Douglas homeowner’s DIY project.

Buyarski also recommends doing a thinning harvest of root crops like carrots, turnips, beets and radishes so they have room to grow until the first frost in October.

“Getting them thinned, give them more room, they’ll be larger,” Buyarski said. “They will actually store better than the smaller ones.”

Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program during the spring, summer and early fall. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.