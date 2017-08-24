Police arrest Subway burglary suspect who evaded them twice before

Juneau police arrested a burglary suspect on Thursday who they say evaded them twice earlier this month.
According to a Juneau Police Department news release, 27-year-old Dakota Gallant had three outstanding warrants. One was for $10,000 and included two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft.
Police are accusing Gallant and 34-year-old Jessica Bell of burglarizing a Subway restaurant in Mendenhall Valley. A safe and cash valued at $2,500 total were reported stolen the morning of Aug. 11, according to the news release. Police found Gallant and Bell later that morning, though Gallant fled on foot. Bell was detained and released.
The next day, police tried to detain Gallant and Bell again in the woods near the Auke Bay roundabout. Bell was detained again, and Gallant fled on foot again. However, this time Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Police say they arrested Gallant on Thursday at a home on Lemon Creek Road.
