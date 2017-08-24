Authorities ID body found in hot tub as missing Juneau woman

Juneau police are investigating what happened to a 28-year-old woman in the eight days she went missing after a minor car crash, and when she was found dead in a covered hot tub in Mendenhall Valley.

Alexis Ashley Ehlers went missing after a crash on Aug. 13. About a week later, a nearby resident discovered her body in his hot tub in the 2200 block of Muir Street.

Police spokeswoman Erann Kalwara said that Ehlers was not carrying a wallet and wasn’t identifiable at the scene. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified her. Kalwara said police don’t suspect foul play, nor anyone else in her disappearance and death.

A Juneau Police Department bulletin lists a single-vehicle crash early Aug. 13 involving a black 2010 Subaru Impreza that occurred in the 9400 block of Glacier Highway. Police found the disabled car in the ditch with a door open. The driver left on foot.

Police wouldn’t directly confirm Ehlers was the driver, though Kalwara did say the driver could not be located and that it was the only car crash investigated that day.

Police did say Ehlers was distraught over personal issues.

Police expect a more detailed final report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in four to six weeks.

Her family has been notified. Family members could not be reached for comment.