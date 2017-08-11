Two injured after single-vehicle crash near Lena Beach

At least two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, after the car drove off the road near Lena Beach.
According to Juneau Police Department spokesman Lt. David Campbell, the vehicle left the road near the 16800 block of Glacier Highway. Campbell said in an email that the driver and one passenger left the scene of the crash before an officer arrived. He did not know if they’d been located.
Two other passengers were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital.
Police haven’t released the names of those involved.
Campbell also could not say whether alcohol was suspected or involved in the incident. The road was not closed during the investigation, which is ongoing.
