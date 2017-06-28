Oprah and friends to visit Alaska during July cruise

Oprah Winfrey and some of her friends will be cruising through Alaska next month.
Forbes reports that the seven-day Holland America cruise “Share the Adventure” departs from Seattle on July 15 on July 15. The 2,104-passenger ship will visit Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Sitka and other Alaskan sites.
Winfrey will be on board two nights. According to Holland America, she will be aboard the Eurodam for a portion of July 15. She will also make two additional appearances on Tuesday, July 18, during the Glacier Bay portion of the trip.
According to Forbes, the American media proprietor and talk show host will mingle with guests on board the ship and make scheduled appearances, as will some of her high profile friends like Gayle King and India Arie.
