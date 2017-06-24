Alaska mountain race suspended after fatal bear attacks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A popular wilderness race in Alaska has been suspended for a year following two deadly attacks by black bears this week, including one at a mountain race.

University of Alaska Anchorage officials say the move will allow them to add more communication resources and medical support to the 24-mile (39-kilometer) Crow Pass Crossing race. This year’s even was scheduled for July 22.

In one of this week’s bear attacks, 16-year-old Patrick “Jack” Cooper of Anchorage was killed Sunday after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain race south of Anchorage.

On Monday, 27-year-old Pogo Mine contract worker Erin Johnson of Anchorage died and her 38-year-old co-worker Ellen Trainor of Fairbanks received minor injuries in a mauling about 275 miles northeast of Anchorage.