Alaska mountain race suspended after fatal bear attacks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A popular wilderness race in Alaska has been suspended for a year following two deadly attacks by black bears this week, including one at a mountain race.
University of Alaska Anchorage officials say the move will allow them to add more communication resources and medical support to the 24-mile (39-kilometer) Crow Pass Crossing race. This year’s even was scheduled for July 22.
In one of this week’s bear attacks, 16-year-old Patrick “Jack” Cooper of Anchorage was killed Sunday after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain race south of Anchorage.
On Monday, 27-year-old Pogo Mine contract worker Erin Johnson of Anchorage died and her 38-year-old co-worker Ellen Trainor of Fairbanks received minor injuries in a mauling about 275 miles northeast of Anchorage.
Recent headlines
-
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Hydaburg manNicholas Meyer, a Coast Guard Sector Juneau command duty officer said rescue crews searched more than 180 square miles to find Charles.
-
Study examines the ripple effect of fishing charter’s choicesUniversity of Fairbanks Ph.D. Candidate Maggie Chan wants to know how and why the fishing charter industry is changing in Southeast and Southcentral Alaska.
-
Last season’s difficulties for Bering Strait auklets may indicate changing climateIn 2016, the birds were coming later than expected, and their bills weren’t fully orange. Douglas doubts that these latecomers, who lay a single egg per season, could breed successfully.
-
Dozens of people killed in a bloody day of attacks across PakistanBetween twin bombings at a Parachinar market, a car bombing near a police office in Quetta and a shooting in Karachi, Pakistan is reeling from attacks claimed by several extremist groups.