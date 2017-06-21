Assistant DA appointed as Juneau’s new district attorney

Angie Kemp takes over for the retiring James Scott as the new district attorney for Juneau.

Kemp served for the last nine years as an assistant district attorney prosecuting criminal cases in Juneau and northern Southeast Alaska.

“Angie knows the region and knows how to work with communities to resolve cases while holding offenders accountable,” said Deputy Attorney General Rob Henderson in a statement released by the Department of Law. “Her unique experience will serve the department and Southeast well.”

Scott worked for more than 18 years as a prosecutor, primarily as an assistant district attorney in Ketchikan before becoming the Juneau district attorney in 2013.

“Mr. Scott’s professionalism, positive attitude and dedication to the people of Alaska made him the ideal district attorney,” said Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth in the statement. “Mr. Scott will be missed and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”