Assistant DA appointed as Juneau’s new district attorney

Angie Kemp takes over for the retiring James Scott as the new district attorney for Juneau.
Kemp served for the last nine years as an assistant district attorney prosecuting criminal cases in Juneau and northern Southeast Alaska.
“Angie knows the region and knows how to work with communities to resolve cases while holding offenders accountable,” said Deputy Attorney General Rob Henderson in a statement released by the Department of Law. “Her unique experience will serve the department and Southeast well.”
Scott worked for more than 18 years as a prosecutor, primarily as an assistant district attorney in Ketchikan before becoming the Juneau district attorney in 2013.
“Mr. Scott’s professionalism, positive attitude and dedication to the people of Alaska made him the ideal district attorney,” said Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth in the statement. “Mr. Scott will be missed and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Recent headlines
-
Juneau tops national list of smallest cities with most millionaire householdsThe business publication Kiplinger is reporting that Juneau tops the list of small cities with the highest concentration of households with the proverbial big bucks. Juneau has 1,109 millionaire households out of a total of 12,986.
-
Business as usual for marine mammal deterrenceIt’s still business as usual when it comes to dealing with protected marine mammals in Southeast waters.
-
Bed bugs getting the heat treatment at downtown buildingThe tiny pests were detected in 25 of 62 units at the Mountain View Apartments on West 12th Street.
-
New state ombudsman to start this weekKate Burkhart is starting as the state’s new ombudsman this week, replacing Linda Lord-Jenkins who held the position longer than any other investigator since the agency started in 1975.