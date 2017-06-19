Interior Secretary reassigns top climate policy adviser

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is reshuffling several senior government positions, and it could affect Arctic policies in Alaska. The Washington Post reports that dozens of career officials received reassignment letters last Thursday.
Alaska’s Energy Desk was able to confirm that Joel Clement, a climate policy adviser, received one of those letters. Clement helped advise former President Barack Obama on Arctic issues.
In 2011, Clement was appointed to an interagency task force to look at energy development in the Arctic and climate impacts. He authorized a report detailing the effects of warming in the region, such as sea ice loss and melting permafrost.
Now Clement has been reassigned to the Office of Natural Resources and Revenue, which collects oil and gas royalties, among other things.
In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to expand offshore oil and gas drilling in the Arctic.
Zinke ordered new studies of the area’s resource potential in May.
Recent headlines
-
As swing vote on ACA repeal, Murkowski draws attentionSen. Lisa Murkowski is the target of a new TV ad urging her to vote against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Sen. Murkowski, you have a deciding vote,” the ad concludes. “Alaskans need you to vote ‘no’ on health care repeal.”
-
Family says Otto Warmbier, American released by North Korea, has diedThe 22-year-old student, who was freed last week after more than a year in North Korean detention, died Monday. Doctors said last week that he had "extensive loss of tissue" in all parts of his brain.
-
Smithsonian representatives wrap up information meetings for Native veterans memorialIn 2013, Congress authorized the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to establish a national veterans memorial for Natives. The Alaska community consultations of that national effort wrapped last week.
-
Social worker receives national award for suicide prevention efforts in Y-K DeltaJames Biela is an itinerant Social Worker for LKSD, frequently traveling out to Newtok, Tununak, Toksook Bay, Nightmute, Mekoryuk, and Nunapitchuk to hold trainings and lectures on suicide prevention.