Coast Guard to offer public tours of new cutter Thursday and Friday

The Coast Guard is offering public tours in Juneau of its new cutter Bailey Barco on Thursday and Friday.
The 154-foot fast-response cutter is the second of six Sentinel-class cutters that will homeport in Alaska, and the 17th District’s second fast-response cutter. It’s capable of independent operation for about five days.
The Bailey Barco will be moored near downtown Juneau. Tours will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Tour participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes for safety. Large bags will not be permitted on board.
The cutter is named after a Stationkeeper Bailey T. Barco, who the Coast Guard said was instrumental in saving survivors of a schooner that ran aground during a severe winter storm in 1900.
It will be commissioned in a closed ceremony today.
Later, it will join the cutter John McCormick at Coast Guard Station Ketchikan.
Recent headlines
-
After deadly high-rise inferno, London searches for survivors — and answersLondon's Metropolitan Police say at least 6 people are dead and they expect the death toll to rise, after a massive fire engulfed most of the floors in a 24-story apartment building.
-
Suspect dies after shooting at GOP baseball practice in VirginiaShooting suspect James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., is dead, President Trump says. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip; he's one of five people who were taken to the hospital.
-
Are Hoonah schools the canary in the coal mine for cuts in rural Alaska?"If the subtleties become so much that the cuts are so deep, then all the sudden somebody is going to go, ‘What happened to that school district?’” warned Hoonah's outgoing superintendent.
-
Former lawmakers work to block PFD cutClem Tillion was a Republican senator when the Permanent Fund was created. The 91-year-old has a message to lawmakers who want to reduce the PFD: Don’t think any changes you make are going to last.