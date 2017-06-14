Coast Guard to offer public tours of new cutter Thursday and Friday

The Coast Guard is offering public tours in Juneau of its new cutter Bailey Barco on Thursday and Friday.

The 154-foot fast-response cutter is the second of six Sentinel-class cutters that will homeport in Alaska, and the 17th District’s second fast-response cutter. It’s capable of independent operation for about five days.

The Bailey Barco will be moored near downtown Juneau. Tours will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Tour participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes for safety. Large bags will not be permitted on board.

The cutter is named after a Stationkeeper Bailey T. Barco, who the Coast Guard said was instrumental in saving survivors of a schooner that ran aground during a severe winter storm in 1900.

It will be commissioned in a closed ceremony today.

Later, it will join the cutter John McCormick at Coast Guard Station Ketchikan.