Police investigate death of California man found on Mount Roberts

Juneau police are investigating the death of a California man found near the tramway station on Mount Roberts.

The 57-year-old was unresponsive to CPR at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when Capital City Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene on the trail system behind the station, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.

He was declared dead at the scene. Family was present.

His body was sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.