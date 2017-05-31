Police investigate death of California man found on Mount Roberts

Juneau police are investigating the death of a California man found near the tramway station on Mount Roberts.
The 57-year-old was unresponsive to CPR at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when Capital City Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene on the trail system behind the station, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
He was declared dead at the scene. Family was present.
His body was sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.
Recent headlines
-
Brown bear shot on Douglas Island — the first documented kill in decadesA homeowner shot and killed a brown bear on Douglas Island last week – the first brown bear documented on the island in more than 40 years.
-
State grant to help Ketchikan agencies reduce recidivismA coalition of Ketchikan agencies is gathering to explore how to help people getting out of jail stay out of jail with the help of a state grant.
-
Kabul car bombing kills at least 80 people, injures hundreds moreThe blast struck during the morning rush hour in an Afghan neighborhood that is home to several embassies and is not far from the presidential palace.
-
Former Murkowski campign manager selected for Interior jobU.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign manager has a new job in the Trump administration. Steve Wackowski will be the new senior adviser for Alaska Affairs in the Interior Department.