Crew of USS O’Kane honors WWII sailors killed in USS Juneau sinking

Crew from the USS O’Kane, a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyer making a port call in Juneau this week for rest and relaxation, paid their respects on Tuesday the sailors who died during the sinking of the USS Juneau.
The USS Juneau was a light cruiser that participated in the battle of Guadalcanal, one of the fiercest naval battles of World War II. When the vessel was torpedoed and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942, 687 sailors perished.
Only 10 sailors survived shark attacks and exposure after eight days in the water. Among the dead were five Sullivan brothers.
A memorial for the USS Juneau on the downtown waterfront includes the names of the vessel’s crew.
Related links:
73 years ago Friday, the USS Juneau sank during WWII
U.S.S. Juneau sunk seventy years ago (slideshow of artifacts and archived pictures)
U.S.S. Juneau Memorial rededicated
Recent headlines
-
Transgender pick for anti-discrimination commission alleges discriminationDrew Phoenix has served on the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights since February. He’s a transgender man and the only appointee of Gov. Bill Walker to be voted down.
-
Legislature approves Hollis French for AOGCC spotFrench, who served on the commission since July, was confirmed by a 35 to 24 vote.
-
Sullivan calls for White House ‘discipline’; Murkowski mulls special prosecutorSen. Murkowski said the news out of the Trump White House keeps raising serious questions. "You know, the administration's trying to figure out how they dig out of that hole, and then the next day there’s another hole that they’re digging,” she said.
-
Southeast winter king salmon troll catch falls short of limit at record priceThe price for troll caught kings was record setting. Fish fetched $8.50 a pound at the docks to start the season, topped $10 a pound during the winter and ended up averaging $9.83 a pound, the highest on record.