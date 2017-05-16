Crew of USS O’Kane honors WWII sailors killed in USS Juneau sinking

Crew from the USS O’Kane, a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyer making a port call in Juneau this week for rest and relaxation, paid their respects on Tuesday the sailors who died during the sinking of the USS Juneau.

The USS Juneau was a light cruiser that participated in the battle of Guadalcanal, one of the fiercest naval battles of World War II. When the vessel was torpedoed and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942, 687 sailors perished.

Only 10 sailors survived shark attacks and exposure after eight days in the water. Among the dead were five Sullivan brothers.

A memorial for the USS Juneau on the downtown waterfront includes the names of the vessel’s crew.

The five Sullivan brothers weren’t the only set of brothers who perished during the sinking of the USS Juneau, but they were certainly the most famous. After their deaths, most service branches implemented a policy of allowing service exemptions for sole survivors of a family. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

