Hundreds estimated at Juneau’s March for Science on Saturday

An organizer estimated hundreds participated in Juneau's March for Science on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Photo courtesy Tasha Elizarde)

Organizers estimate a few hundred people joined Juneau’s March for Science that started with a rally in front of the state Capitol on Earth Day.

“I’d say most people’s estimates were between 350 and 600 … 600 is high,” said Theresa Soley.

Soley is working toward a master’s degree in science communication and she also led the effort to hold the March for Science in Juneau. Soley thinks people came out to march because they’re frustrated with politics in Washington D.C.

“No climate scientist wants to hear from a president or an administration that doesn’t believe in climate science. We watch the glaciers melt. It’s no secret. So yeah I think that a lot of people with strong backgrounds in science are really quite concerned.”

But Soley said the march wasn’t only about climate change.

“Standing for science is supporting health care, it’s supporting education of the sciences, it’s supporting transparent data. It’s supporting science communication.”

The event began with speeches and progressed into a march to the Renewable Juneau Fair at Juneau-Douglas High School. On their way, march participants stopped at the federal building to mail postcards with special messages for lawmakers.

Soley said the postcards were intended to create a “beeline” from people at the march to politicians. She hopes that Saturday’s march convinces people that there is strength in numbers and they can use that strength to support science.

Saturday’s event was related to a larger March for Science held in Washington, D.C. According to the March for Science website, 610 satellite marches were held in cities around the world, including 11 communities in Alaska.

Editor’s Note: Theresa Soley is a former KTOO intern.