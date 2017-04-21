Air pollution violations will cost seafood processing plant $3.2 million

A seafood processing plant in Unalaska is on the hook for $3.2 million for breaking air pollution regulations.
The settlement reached Thursday with the Environmental Protection Agency comes eight years after employees at Westward Seafoods turned off air pollution controls and falsified records to cover their tracks.
Westward is required to install a new electronic monitoring system and $1 million will be spent on air pollution reduction.
Recent headlines
-
Why aren’t there strip clubs in Juneau?Ashwin Kiran was visiting Juneau in February when he noticed something was missing from the local entertainment scene. "Why are there no strip clubs in Juneau?" he wondered aloud.
-
‘Distraught’ woman with a gun taken into protective custody after giving school a scareA 39-year-old woman with a gun put an elementary school in the Valley on alert Thursday. About 11:44 a.m., Juneau police were called to the Riverbend Apartments after receiving a report of the woman who was said to be distraught and had a firearm on her, according to a news release.
-
Juneau boundary expansion could threaten subsistence living in AngoonThe City and Borough of Juneau is looking to expand its boundaries on Admiralty Island. That island is home to Angoon, a community of about 500 people, some of whom fear a nearby land annexation would threaten their subsistence lifestyle.
-
1917 Treadwell Mine cave-in remembered a century laterAt its peak the Treadwell Mines on Douglas Island were among the largest gold mining operations in the world. But in 1917 its fortunes would quickly turn.