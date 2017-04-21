Air pollution violations will cost seafood processing plant $3.2 million

Westward Seafoods is required to install a new electronic monitoring system. (EPA)

A seafood processing plant in Unalaska is on the hook for $3.2 million for breaking air pollution regulations.

The settlement reached Thursday with the Environmental Protection Agency comes eight years after employees at Westward Seafoods turned off air pollution controls and falsified records to cover their tracks.

Westward is required to install a new electronic monitoring system and $1 million will be spent on air pollution reduction.

