During handgun sale, 19-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shooting

What allegedly began as a late night handgun sale ended with a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound in downtown Juneau.

According to a Juneau Police Department news release, the 19-year-old was at the Wharf Building on Monday night to meet another man to buy a handgun.

The two men, whom police did not identify, were examining the loaded weapon when it went off, the statement said.

At about 11:18 p.m., a 911 caller reported a “bang” and a man lying on the floor screaming. Police officers found the man in significant pain with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated on the scene by Capital City Fire/Rescue and taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Police believe alcohol was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.