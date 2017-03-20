Watch House Intelligence hearing on Russian election interference live at 6 a.m. Monday

The House Intelligence Committee investigation will hold its first public hearing on Monday over accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Live special coverage from NPR begins at 6 a.m. Alaska time and is expected to go until to 9 a.m. You can listen to coverage here and on KTOO over the air.
FBI Director James Comey is expected to be asked to weigh in on the President Donald Trump’s claim that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower.
Comey and National Security Agency director Admiral Mike Rogers, are expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.
Comey and National Security Agency director Admiral Mike Rogers, are expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.
