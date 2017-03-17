Italian company submits plan to drill for oil in the Arctic

Italian energy company Eni this month submitted an exploration plan to drill for oil in federal waters in the Beaufort Sea.
Last November, the Obama administration removed the Arctic Ocean from new oil and gas leasing for five years, but Eni secured its leases before that decision was made.
The company currently holds 75 leases in federal waters in Beaufort and Chukchi Seas, according to its website.
Eni has already built a man-made gravel island four miles offshore in state waters. Drilling would extend from the island into federal waters.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is reviewing the exploration plan. If the federal agency deems the plan complete, it will begin a 30-day comment period before approving it.
Texas company Hilcorp is also moving through the regulatory process to drill for oil in federal Arctic waters from a gravel island it aims to build six miles offshore in the Beaufort Sea. The company says it could ultimately produce about 60,000 barrels of oil per day.
Recent headlines
-
House passes deep cut to per diem allowancesThe House voted to cut the money to pay for lawmakers’ daily expenses during the legislative session by three-quarters. These per diem allowances are nearly $300 for the first 30 days of the session, then drop to close to $200 a day. They would fall to $50-$75 a day. But the proposal faces a big hurdle in the Senate.
-
Feds worry oil pipeline near leaking Cook Inlet gas line also at riskRegulators say an oil leak could cause much more environmental damage than the current natural gas leak. Both pipelines run through key habitat for endangered beluga whales.
-
Travel ban legal battles continue, as administration appeals new injunctionBefore President Trump's second travel ban could take effect, two judges blocked it. The Justice Department has filed a notice of appeal in one of those cases, setting up another showdown.
-
Lessons learned on the basketball court: You have to play defenseI once scored 32 points in a Gold Medal Tournament B bracket game. And we lost. You see, you have to play defense, too, if you want to advance in the week-long tournament.