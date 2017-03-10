More money for the Alaska Marine Highway

State House budget writers have restored much of the ferry system cut proposed by the governor for the next fiscal year.

The House Finance Committee on Thursday added about $2.1 million to the Alaska Marine Highway budget. Gov. Bill Walker’s spending plan, released in December, included $2.8 million – or 2 percent – less than this year’s budget.

Ketchikan independent Rep. Dan Ortiz proposed the increase.

“Mainly it came out of the numerous comments that I received that talked about real issues that have developed because of the overall reduction in service that the marine highway system has had to adapt to due to their reduced funding,” he said.

One hotel owner told him Ortiz cuts cost him $100,000 in business, the lawmaker said. Others told him reduced ferry service makes travel more expensive, including trips for food or medical care.

Ortiz said marine highway reductions have totaled about 13 percent over two years. He said the rest of the Transportation Department has been cut far less and he wants to reduce the difference.

“While it certainly doesn’t equate to complete equity, it puts the whole equity picture a little bit closer to parity between coastal Alaska and the money we spend on roads and airports and things like that,” he said.

Ortiz said Marine Highway System officials did not ask for the money. But it’s up to them to decide how to use it. Those officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Ortiz proposed the extra money in an amendment to House Bill 57, the chamber’s version of the operating budget for the fiscal year starting in July.

It will have to make it through a House floor vote and the Senate to become official.

The governor could also veto the increase, as he has some other extra money in the Legislature’s budget.