Mendenhall Valley home burglary suspect arrested, guns reported stolen

Juneau police arrested a burglary suspect Tuesday after getting a call for a suspicious person in Mendenhall Valley, according to a department news release.
Brandon L. Bowhay, 36, of Juneau was arrested on three felony charges including burglary and theft.
Shortly after noon, Juneau police said someone reported a suspicious man walking out of a residence in the 9900 block of Stephen Richards Memorial Drive. The caller did not recognize the person, later identified as Bowhay, and said the homeowner wasn’t there.
The suspect was seen walking out of the residence with backpacks and a duffel bag. He was wearing a hood pulled up and something covering his mouth.
Police contacted the subject near a trailer park and identified him. Another officer responded to the residence and reported a back door had been forced open. Shoe prints were found in the area.
The door frame and lock were broken. Damage was assessed at about $1,000. Several items were missing including a shotgun, a rifle, two handguns and a pool stick.
Bowhay is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
An investigation is ongoing.
