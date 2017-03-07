Newscast – Tuesday, March 7, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly exempts cruise ship sales in port from the city’s sales tax and tees up more money for fighting a cruise ship industry lawsuit,
- Alaska Fish & Game issues an emergency order blocking king salmon sport fishing in the area and cancelling Juneau’s Annual Spring King Salmon Derby, and
- Gov. Bill Walker introduces a bill aimed at curbing opioid abuse and overdoses.
Recent headlines
-
As mushers race to Nome, a Chicago educator will teach on the trailThe Iditarod trail won’t be full of just mushers: a teacher will be following along as part of a yearly program. For two years, Annie Kelley, of St. Andrew’s School in Chicago has been preparing for a new type of lesson plan.
-
Proper packing becomes more important as mushers kick off from FairbanksMushers are on the rivers heading out of Fairbanks right now, as the 45th Iditarod starts in earnest. This is the second time in three races that the restart has been in Fairbanks. And a lot of the mushers have vivid memories of the 2015 race, so this year, they’re trying to pack accordingly.
-
Authorities identify Wasilla pilot killed in plane crash outside of NomeAuthorities have identified the pilot killed after a single-passenger airplane crashed outside of Nome. Thomas Grainger, 28, of Wasilla was piloting a single-engine Cessna 172 from Wasilla to Nome, when it went down.
-
Preparations underway for Arctic Council ministerial, related eventsA U.S. State Department official said planning is well under way for the big, biennial meeting of top diplomats from the eight Arctic Council member nations to be held this spring in Fairbanks.