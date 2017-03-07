Newscast – Tuesday, March 7, 2017

By March 7, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly exempts cruise ship sales in port from the city’s sales tax and tees up more money for fighting a cruise ship industry lawsuit,
  • Alaska Fish & Game issues an emergency order blocking king salmon sport fishing in the area and cancelling Juneau’s Annual Spring King Salmon Derby, and
  • Gov. Bill Walker introduces a bill aimed at curbing opioid abuse and overdoses.
0

Recent headlines

X