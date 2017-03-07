Newscast – Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation have partnered with U.S. state arts agencies to support Poetry Out Loud, a contest that encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about their literary heritage.

After successful pilot programs in Washington, DC, and Chicago, Poetry Out Loud was launched in high schools nationwide in the spring of 2006 and has grown to involve millions of students across the country. Since 2006, the Alaska State Council on the Arts and its partners, including the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, have provided a statewide Poetry Out Loud Competition.