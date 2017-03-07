Juneau Afternoon – 3-8-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get the details about the Anniversary of the Juneau Raptor Center, with guests Janet Capito and Jamie Roundtree;
We’ll learn about the Alaskans’ Womens Lobby Awards Luncheon with LaRea Jones;
We’ll get a preview of the Wednesday night Mudrooms event;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest with Jeffra Clough and Brian Davies
Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: Record cold at Iditarod start won’t lastMushers can expect warming temps along the Iditarod trail but not a flake of snow.
Rep. Wilson seeks deeper budget cuts, to no availThe House Finance Committee voted to fully fund school debt reimbursement, and voted against cutting the Base Student Allocation.
Trump supports GOP health care plan, but it isn’t everything he wantsThe president's endorsement could be crucial in replacing the Affordable Care Act, but the Republican proposal leaves out provisions Trump has advocated for, like selling policies across state lines.
Bethel wind turbine expected to displace hundreds of thousands of gallons of diesel fuelA new, large wind turbine is coming to Bethel. Anna Sattler, the rural liaison for the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, said that the 900 kilowatt wind turbine is expected to be delivered next year, and it will be the largest turbine in the cooperative's fleet, by a factor of nine.