Fishing crew rescued after vessel runs aground off Unalaska

A fishing crew was rescued Monday morning after their boat ran aground off Unalaska Island.
Fishing vessel St. Dominick began taking on water about 10 a.m., Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said.
“All of the crew members of the St. Dominick were transported to Dutch Harbor by the good Samaritan vessel Kona Kai,” she said.
It’s unclear how many people were aboard the 50-foot steel boat, which is registered to Zachary Nehus of Unalaska, Steenson said.
The Coast Guard’s only involvement has been to keep an eye on the incident from above.
“An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak conducted a flyover to monitor the scene,” Steenson said. “At the time of the flyover, they didn’t observe or report any type of pollution or oil sheen.”
While officials watch for environmental impacts, Resolve Magone Marine is scheduled to salvage the vessel Tuesday.
“They’ll try to de-water the engine room, patch the hull, and conduct underwater repairs,” Steenson said.
The Coast Guard has not opened an investigation into the incident.
Recent headlines
-
Dakota Access Pipeline court challenge denied, oil could flow as soon as next weekA federal judge denied a request from the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River tribes to halt construction on the final piece of the pipeline in North Dakota.
-
As mushers race to Nome, a Chicago educator will teach on the trailThe Iditarod trail won’t be full of just mushers: a teacher will be following along as part of a yearly program. For two years, Annie Kelley, of St. Andrew’s School in Chicago has been preparing for a new type of lesson plan.
-
Proper packing becomes more important as mushers kick off from FairbanksMushers are on the rivers heading out of Fairbanks right now, as the 45th Iditarod starts in earnest. This is the second time in three races that the restart has been in Fairbanks. And a lot of the mushers have vivid memories of the 2015 race, so this year, they’re trying to pack accordingly.
-
Authorities identify Wasilla pilot killed in plane crash outside of NomeAuthorities have identified the pilot killed after a single-passenger airplane crashed outside of Nome. Thomas Grainger, 28, of Wasilla was piloting a single-engine Cessna 172 from Wasilla to Nome, when it went down.