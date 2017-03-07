Fishing crew rescued after vessel runs aground off Unalaska

A fishing crew was rescued Monday morning after their boat ran aground off Unalaska Island.

Fishing vessel St. Dominick began taking on water about 10 a.m., Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said.

“All of the crew members of the St. Dominick were transported to Dutch Harbor by the good Samaritan vessel Kona Kai,” she said.

It’s unclear how many people were aboard the 50-foot steel boat, which is registered to Zachary Nehus of Unalaska, Steenson said.

The Coast Guard’s only involvement has been to keep an eye on the incident from above.

“An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak conducted a flyover to monitor the scene,” Steenson said. “At the time of the flyover, they didn’t observe or report any type of pollution or oil sheen.”

While officials watch for environmental impacts, Resolve Magone Marine is scheduled to salvage the vessel Tuesday.

“They’ll try to de-water the engine room, patch the hull, and conduct underwater repairs,” Steenson said.

The Coast Guard has not opened an investigation into the incident.