Juneau Afternoon – 3-7-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update on library activities;
Julie Diane will be here to highlight the Juneau’s Got Talent Show;
We’ll learn about the Montessori Borealis School.
Recent headlines
Walker bill aims to curb opioid epidemicThe bill also limits initial opioid prescriptions to a seven-day supply.
Teachable moments from Saturday’s avalanche near EaglecrestIt was actually the boarder's second run down Showboat that day. He had unwittingly cut a slide on his first run, too.
Haines manager applicants include man fired from position three months agoThe person who was fired from the Haines Borough Manager position about three months ago has applied for the job again. The Assembly fired Bill Seward for cause in a 4-2 vote in December. Assembly members raised concerns about Seward’s competence and behavior during his six months as manager.
Claman renews effort to give Alaska women 12-month prescriptions for birth controlRep. Matt Claman is picking up where he left off last year with legislation that would require public and private insurers to cover 12-month prescriptions for birth control. He's pitching it as a way for the state to save money by reducing unintended pregnancies.