Juneau Afternoon – 3-6-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn about Tuesday night’s Poetry Out Loud competition
We’ll talk to Kayla Roys about the upcoming international Fly Fishing Film Festival;
Katrina Woolford will be here to highlight this year’s Writers Symposium;
Recent headlines
Ferry Kennicott’s late return cuts port callsThe state ferry Kennicott will return to service March 30, two weeks later than planned. Several Southwest Alaska communities will lose port calls.
Southeast tribal safety expert defends sections of SB 91A Southeast tribal public safety leader says some of last year's criminal justice reform changes are helping low-level criminals rejoin society.
How has the consolidation of Juneau and Douglas affected the two communities?For 70 years, Juneau and Douglas were separate cities. That came to end in 1970 following a controversial vote in which voters in Juneau overwhelmingly voted to consolidate their smaller neighbor.
Americans conflicted over GOP plans to dump ObamacareGrowing public support for the Affordable Care Act seems to be at odds with the GOP's plans to repeal and replace it.