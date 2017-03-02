42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival – Show 3 out of 4

Tune in to KRNN-FM Saturday Afternoon at 2 for the third in a series of highlights from the 42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival, recorded live between April 4th through the 10th.
Featured are The Heartstrings; Three Fish, A Tree, and a Forester; Mike Truax; Stella & Jason; Monica Lettner; Ramiro Rivera; Radio Flyer, the PFLAG Pride Chorus; Mary DeSmet, Teri Tibbett; Shaidri & Ezra; Codfysh Joe; The Carper Family Band, and Mark Heard.
Recent headlines
-
Attorney General Sessions to recuse himself from any Trump campaign investigationsSessions, who says he never met with Russian operatives about the campaign, has been under pressure for contact he had with the Russian ambassador last year.
-
EPA funds for Native water projects could disappear under Trump administrationThe White House wants to eliminate Environmental Protection Agency funds for water projects in Alaska Native villages, according to an article in the Washington Post on Wednesday, March. 1. The article said the Trump administration’s plans for the EPA budget also include trimming grants to states by 30 percent and eliminating climate-change initiatives.
-
Lawsuit: Should foster kids know when the state uses their benefits?Some foster children are eligible to receive Social Security benefits, but the kids and their families don’t always know the money is available. Instead, the state applies for the benefits and puts the funds toward paying for foster care services. Now a lawsuit is asking if the state needs to notify families and guardians before it starts taking the money.
-
Kuskokwim salmon management group wants earlier meeting with state managers on summer king runThere may be fewer king salmon on the Kuskokwim River this summer than hoped, and some residents want to meet with state biologists now to figure out how best to manage both expectations and the fishery.