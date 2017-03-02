42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival – Show 3 out of 4

Tune in to KRNN-FM Saturday Afternoon at 2 for the third in a series of highlights from the 42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival, recorded live between April 4th through the 10th.

Featured are The Heartstrings; Three Fish, A Tree, and a Forester; Mike Truax; Stella & Jason; Monica Lettner; Ramiro Rivera; Radio Flyer, the PFLAG Pride Chorus; Mary DeSmet, Teri Tibbett; Shaidri & Ezra; Codfysh Joe; The Carper Family Band, and Mark Heard.