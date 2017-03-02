42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival, Program 4 of Four

Tune in to KRNN-FM Saturday Afternoon at 2 for the fourth in a series of highlights from the 42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival, recorded live between April 4th through the 10th.
Featured are MC Squared, The Surrepitious Songbirds, Taylor Videc, Rumblefish, SWAT, Clark Country, Grant Dermody, Aloha Bluegrass, Norris-Bowers Band, the Sugar Shack, The Carper Family Band, Ken Waldman, Eli West & Forest Gibson, Naked Mabel, The Mendenhall Quartet, and Caitlyn Warbelow.
Recent headlines
Weather service forecasts 6-10 inches of snow accumulationThe Eaglecrest Ski Area reported 7.2 inches of new snow in the last 48 hours at the base and guaranteed “an amazing powder day.”
Kenai Peninsula invocation lawsuit has roots in New York caseGreece, New York, looks like your typical New England town: quiet tree-lined streets, modest ranch-style homes and a lot of churches. Nearly a decade ago, Greece made national headlines when two residents sued the city over the prayer that begins each town board meeting. They alleged the invocations, though technically open to all faiths, were almost exclusively Christian.
Attorney General Sessions to recuse himself from any Trump campaign investigationsSessions, who says he never met with Russian operatives about the campaign, has been under pressure for contact he had with the Russian ambassador last year.
EPA funds for Native water projects could disappear under Trump administrationThe White House wants to eliminate Environmental Protection Agency funds for water projects in Alaska Native villages, according to an article in the Washington Post on Wednesday, March. 1. The article said the Trump administration’s plans for the EPA budget also include trimming grants to states by 30 percent and eliminating climate-change initiatives.