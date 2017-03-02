42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival, Program 4 of Four

Tune in to KRNN-FM Saturday Afternoon at 2 for the fourth in a series of highlights from the 42nd Annual Alaska Folk Festival, recorded live between April 4th through the 10th.

Featured are MC Squared, The Surrepitious Songbirds, Taylor Videc, Rumblefish, SWAT, Clark Country, Grant Dermody, Aloha Bluegrass, Norris-Bowers Band, the Sugar Shack, The Carper Family Band, Ken Waldman, Eli West & Forest Gibson, Naked Mabel, The Mendenhall Quartet, and Caitlyn Warbelow.

