EPA budget cut could slow permits, slash grants

President Donald Trump’s first budget proposal is expected in mid-March, and it reportedly includes a 25 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency.
That’s music to the ears of many Republicans, and many Alaskans, who feel the EPA has overstepped its bounds.
There’s no word yet on where exactly the budget ax will fall within the agency, but Alaska has a lot at stake.
The state received $78 million last year from the EPA, in grants and contracts. And cutting EPA’s regulatory side could have unintended consequences.
John Iani, who was EPA regional administrator for Region 10, including Alaska, during the George W. Bush presidency.
“If it were just a 25 percent across-the-board cut, it could really slow things down,” Iani said.
Iani said deep cuts could diminish certainty for regulated industries.
“Certainty means that permits get published and environmental work gets done so that projects can precede,” Iani said. “I think what happens when you just slash budgets, things come to a grinding halt — and that’s a problem.”
Iani also said lack of environmental enforcement could leave projects vulnerable to lawsuits. Citizens cans sue polluters under the Clean Water and Clean Air acts.
A spokeswoman for the Alaska Oil & Gas Association said it’s too early for the industry group to comment, since the Trump administration hasn’t identified which parts of the EPA budget would be cut.
Any president’s budget is more of a request, or a starting point.
Congress ultimately decides how to allocate money among departments and agencies.
Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of rewriting an EPA regulation known as “Waters of the U.S.,” a proud achievement of the Obama administration, is at or near the top of the Alaska congressional delegation’s dislike list.
The administrative process to revise it could take two years.
Recent headlines
-
Ocean acidification in Southeast, tribal network seeks regional impactOcean acidification has been big news lately. Experts have spoken about the possible consequences for shellfish and the critters that eat them but, its actual impact in Southeast Alaska is not known. Southeast Alaska Tribal Ocean Research, a network of 15 Southeast tribes, hopes to answer that question.
-
Q&A: Education department transparency questioned after University of Alaska investigationBecause the Department of Education hasn’t been answering reporters’ questions, it’s unclear if the latest inactions are a temporary side effect of the Trump administration transition or an actual policy shift.
-
Mental Health Trust seeks to change laws that limit how they spend moneyThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is trying to change the laws that govern how it uses its principal funds. Some board members hope the legislation will pass soon enough that the organization does not have to undergo a special legislative audit.
-
Lawmakers press ahead with Uber legislationRide-sharing company Uber left Alaska in 2015, agreeing not to return until a state law was in place that exempted the company from paying workers’ compensation insurance for its drivers. Now, three state legislators are leading the effort to lay the groundwork for the company’s return, including a measure moving through the state House and one in the Senate.