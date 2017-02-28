Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

By February 28, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A Jewish center in Anchorage and around the country are hit with bomb threats,
  • street improvements are underway on South Franklin Street in Juneau, and
  • the FCC approves 100 percent foreign ownership of KINY’s parent company.
0

Recent headlines

X