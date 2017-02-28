Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

In this newscast:
- A Jewish center in Anchorage and around the country are hit with bomb threats,
- street improvements are underway on South Franklin Street in Juneau, and
- the FCC approves 100 percent foreign ownership of KINY’s parent company.
Recent headlines
Committee weighs cutting school debt paymentsAlaskans would pay more in property taxes if the state government cuts the amount it pays to offset the debt to build schools.
FCC grants first 100% foreign control of U.S. broadcastersThe stations at issue include KINY AM Juneau and KGTW FM Ketchikan.
State demands Hilcorp monitor environmental impact of Cook Inlet gas leakThe State Department of Environmental Conservation says the company needs to be prepared to “evacuate the line,” which could include shutting down wells, by March 13th, depending on monitoring results.
Descendants gather to welcome Chirikof ancestors homeAfter years of work, ancestral remains from a 19th century settlement on Chirikof Island have returned home.