Inclusivity measure stirs debate in Alaska fishing town

The small Alaska fishing community of Homer is wading into national politics.
Homer is the latest U.S. city to consider affirming its commitment to inclusion following the election of President Donald Trump.
On Monday, the City Council is expected to weigh a resolution that states Homer will resist any efforts to profile “vulnerable populations” and will reject any expressions of fear and hate.
It doesn’t go as far as San Francisco and other sanctuary cities.
If the resolution is approved, Homer would join cities such as Boise, Idaho, that have branded themselves as welcoming.
The Homer proposal has been softened from an early draft that mentioned Trump and was worked on by local residents.
But even with the softer tone, some residents see the effort as a slap in the face and unnecessary.
