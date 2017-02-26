Fairbanks man accused of setting occupied vehicle on fire

Alaska State Troopers say they have arrested a Fairbanks man suspected of setting a vehicle on fire while people were inside the car.
KTVA-TV reports that troopers responded Thursday to a report of a man pouring gas on a vehicle and setting it on fire.
Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says there were two people inside the vehicle at the time and they both were able to escape uninjured.
She says the two victims were in a confrontation with another individual, who was an acquaintance of the 27-year-old suspect.
Troopers located the suspect nearby and took him into custody.
He was arraigned on several charges Friday, including arson, assault and reckless endangerment.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau-Douglas students win over 15 awards in academic decathlonThe students studied 10 subject areas as they related to World War II. Their study materials included math, history, art and music. They competed against more than 130 students from 11 other high schools.
-
LGBTQ advocates fear ‘religious freedom’ bills moving forward in statesThe Trump administration hasn't taken action on its promises to protect religious liberties, which some see as opposing LGBTQ people. But some state legislatures are taking this as support.
-
Dentists work to ease patients’ pain with fewer opioidsAfter minor surgeries, many dentists used to reflexively prescribe quick-acting opioids to relieve a patient's pain. Now they're learning to counsel patients about better, less addictive alternatives.
-
Feds extend Obamacare deadline for some AlaskansSome Alaskans have another chance to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. They're people who had a plan from Moda Health last year.