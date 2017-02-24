Juneau Afternoon – 2-24-17

Suki Kim is a South Korean-born, American novelist and investigative journalist and the only writer ever to live undercover in North Korea. She is the author of the recent New York Times-bestselling novel Without You, There Is No Us: Undercover Among the Sons of North Korea’s Elite. In her travels, she has witnessed the country during both Kim Jong-Il’s 60th Birthday Celebration and his death at age 69 in 2011. Her six months in Pyongyang living undercover as a teacher to the sons of North Korea’s elite gave her unprecedented insights into the psychology of the future leadership, and her work sheds a new light on a place that has been, for the past 70 years, almost completely shrouded from the eyes of the world.