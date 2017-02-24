Juneau Afternoon – 2-24-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll discuss the upcoming season at Perseverance Theatre;
Eileen Hosey, from Catholic Community Services, will be here to talk Tai-Chi;
Bob Armstrong, will offer a preview to the Friday night’s Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center lecture about Coping With Weather;
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Mike Miller’s life, career centered on social justice, faithFormer Juneau representative to Alaska House of Representatives helped block capital move efforts, and worked on legislation creating the Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge and allowing for public employee collective bargaining.
White House asked FBI to publicly refute reports Trump associates had Russia contactsDirector James Comey refused to publicly respond to the media reports even as he dismissed them privately, a senior administration official says. The official says the FBI initiated the discussion.
Watch Sen. Sullivan address Alaska LegislatureU.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers his address at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to the Alaska Legislature Joint Session.
House Science Committee asks EPA to drop Pebble Mine vetoIn a letter Wednesday to new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, the chairman of the House Science Committee asked that the agency rescind its 2014 veto of the Pebble Mine.