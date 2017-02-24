Juneau Afternoon – 2-24-17

By February 24, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll discuss the upcoming season at Perseverance Theatre;

Eileen Hosey, from Catholic Community Services, will be here to talk Tai-Chi;

Bob Armstrong, will offer a preview to the Friday night’s Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center lecture about Coping With Weather;

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org

