Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

What is civility? How do you do it? Does it matter? Are Alaskans more civil?

Come join four Alaskan leaders: State Senators Anna MacKinnon and Berta Gardner, Mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mike Navarre, and author and journalist Dermot Cole as they discuss civility in the Last Frontier and their personal experiences in leadership.

Lecture co-sponsored by the University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) Master of Public Administration (MPA) program and 360 North.

Through this partnership, the UAS MPA lectures utilize 360 North’s live online platform to reach and connect citizens, students, business professionals, and public administrators to share, discuss, and understand current issues in Alaska. The UAS MPA – Alaska’s online public administration graduate program – providing access to graduate education in the communities where Alaska’s leaders live and work.