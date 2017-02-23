Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

In this newscast:
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s encouraged by President Donald Trump’s resource policies,
- Alaska’s congressional delegation renews efforts to open up the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge to oil development, and
- the Coast Guard moves ahead with design study contracts for new heavy polar icebreakers.
Recent headlines
Ask the Energy Desk: Are plastic bag bans better for the environment?Bans on plastic grocery bags have been cropping up across Alaska’s remote communities. Cordova’s ban went into effect last year. But so far, the larger cities in the state have yet to adopt one.
Alaska State Troopers plan to move Haines position to BethelThings are not looking good for Haines’ Alaska State Trooper post. Trooper Director Col. James Cockrell intends to reassign Haines’ one trooper position to Bethel. The decision isn’t final yet, but the community conversation about how to handle the loss continued at a Public Safety Commission meeting this week.
Study shows rise in some prenatal exposure to opiatesA new study from a Alaskan epidemiologist looks at infants who were exposed to opiates before birth. Unlike previous studies, it goes beyond the sharp rise in cases for a portion of the population to explore what happens next.
State cuts bring changes to Southeast commercial fisheriesCommercial fisheries in Southeast Alaska have survived two years of state budget cuts but not without some changes. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Commercial Fisheries has cut some positions, ended some monitoring programs, and found some new funding sources.