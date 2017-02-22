Sullivan urges Board of Game to repeal predator control regulations

Sullivan addressed the Game Board during their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Fairbanks telling members that he needs their help fighting repeal opponents who he said are mischaracterizing state wildlife management.

”They’re gonna show wolf puppies and leg traps, and they’re gonna make this about cruelty,” Sullivan said. “What we need to be able to do is talk about the science and biology and your record and our state’s record as being able to do this better than anybody — certainly better than the feds.”

The board was receptive to Sullivan’s request for support.

Board chair Ted Spraker said the federal government stands in the way of the board taking action that could help feed more Alaskans.

”We’re tasked with food security,” Spraker said. “We have a subsistence law in our state. There are a lot of places in our state, with a little bit of active management, we could turn some of these declining populations around.”

The state has authority to manage its wildlife, but federal agencies are mandated to maintain natural diversity.

Sullivan said he’s reaching out to U.S. senators from other states for support, trying and explain that the Alaska predator harvest rule is a state’s rights issue.

”It’s an Alaska-only rule,” Sullivan said. “But it’ll have important precedential implications if it stays on the books — for all your states.”

The state of Alaska is already suing the federal government to turn back Alaska predator harvest rules issued by the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service.

Sullivan cautions that the case could take years.

The resolution targeting the Fish and Wildlife Service rule employs the Congressional Review Act, a time-limited revocation option, and is not applicable to National Park Service predator rule.