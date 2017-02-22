Juneau Afternoon – 2-23-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,

Jim Powell will be here to discuss the UAS School of Management;

We’ll learn about ToastMasters with guest Jill Ramiel;

Shari Paul will be here with details about the upcoming Girl Scout benefit event;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org