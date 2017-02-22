Juneau Afternoon – 2-23-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,
Jim Powell will be here to discuss the UAS School of Management;
We’ll learn about ToastMasters with guest Jill Ramiel;
Shari Paul will be here with details about the upcoming Girl Scout benefit event;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
State draw proposals are reasonable, Permanent Fund head saysPermanent Fund Executive Director Angela Rodell told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday that officers don’t take an opinion on what the draw should be, but all of the proposals are reasonable.
-
Watch Sen. Murkowski address Alaska Legislature live at 11 a.m. todayU.S. Lisa Murkowski delivers her address at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, to the Alaska Legislature Joint Session.
-
Sitka author’s ‘Alaskan Laundry’ wins statewide awardSitka author Brendan Jones has won a statewide award for his book “The Alaskan Laundry.” Created in 1994, the Alaskana Award recognizes one work of fiction or nonfiction that gives “significant contributions to the understanding of Alaska, exhibiting originality and depth of research and knowledge.”
-
After comments on pedophilia, Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos resignsOne day after he lost both a book deal and a prominent speaking gig, Yiannopoulos said he was stepping down as technology editor for the website formerly run by President Trump's chief strategist.