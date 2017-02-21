Juneau Afternoon – 2-21-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
Shari Paul will be here to highlight the upcoming Girl Scouts fundraiser;
Mila Cosgove and Robert Barr will tell us about the budget survey;
We’ll hear about Bowl for Kid’s Sake;
Nancy Courtney will brief us on Parents for a Safe Graduation;
And educators Brenda Taylor, Kristy Dillingham and Josh Keaton will update us on the Juneau STEM Coalition.
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN
Recent headlines
Sitka author’s ‘Alaskan Laundry’ wins statewide awardSitka author Brendan Jones has won a statewide award for his book “The Alaskan Laundry.” Created in 1994, the Alaskana Award recognizes one work of fiction or nonfiction that gives “significant contributions to the understanding of Alaska, exhibiting originality and depth of research and knowledge.”
After comments on pedophilia, Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos resignsOne day after he lost both a book deal and a prominent speaking gig, Yiannopoulos said he was stepping down as technology editor for the website formerly run by President Trump's chief strategist.
Fansler lays out position on taxes, opioid disaster, subsidiesDistrict 38 state Rep. Zach Fansler laid out his position on proposed taxes, the governor’s opioid disaster declaration, changes to oil and gas subsidies, and more Friday during a live KYUK call-in show with constituents.
Homeland Security outlines new rules tightening enforcement of immigration lawTwo memos, signed by Secretary John Kelly, greatly expand the number of immigrants prioritized for removal. The rules do not affect "Dreamers" — people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.