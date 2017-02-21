Juneau Afternoon – 2-21-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

Shari Paul will be here to highlight the upcoming Girl Scouts fundraiser;

Mila Cosgove and Robert Barr will tell us about the budget survey;

We’ll hear about Bowl for Kid’s Sake;

Nancy Courtney will brief us on Parents for a Safe Graduation;

And educators Brenda Taylor, Kristy Dillingham and Josh Keaton will update us on the Juneau STEM Coalition.

And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org