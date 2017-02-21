1 dead, 7 in hospital after home carbon monoxide poisoning

One person is dead and seven hospitalized after an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in a home in Anchorage.
Anchorage Fire Department was called to the South Anchorage residence for a separate issue, but investigators quickly found multiple people needing medical assistance, Deputy Chief Jodie Hettrick said.
As of midday Monday the fire department did not have an update on their medical conditions.
Inside the single-family home, Hettrick said investigators found carbon monoxide levels more than 30 times above the amount that would normally prompt an evacuation.
Investigators were still on scene looking for the source of the poisonous leak.
Hettrick advised everyone to have a working carbon monoxide detector and to check vents to make sure they aren’t blocked by snowfall.
