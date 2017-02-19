Bethel council agrees to deliver water to homeless shelter

Bethel’s homeless shelter will get free water deliveries from the city this winter.
KYUK-AM reports Bethel Winter House Director Eva Malvich told councilmembers that the facility ran through its water supply several times and couldn’t afford to refill it.
The council decided to deliver water to the shelter until it closes in March for the season.
Members also discussed options for future support.
