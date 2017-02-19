2nd Alaska fire victim identified

Anchorage police have identified a second person who died in an apartment complex fire.
Police say 63-year-old Vivian Hall died in the early Wednesday fire at the Royal Suite Lodge apartment complex.
Police are asking for the public’s help to find Hall’s family members. Police say they haven’t been able to find any next of kin for the woman.
The other person who died has been identified as 38-year-old Teuaililo Nua.
Another 16 people were injured in the fire.
The American Red Cross says a shelter set up for displaced residents is set to close late Friday afternoon.
Red Cross officials say all residents who were staying in the shelter have found alternative housing.
