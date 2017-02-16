Juneau Afternoon – 2-17-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk poetry
Patricia Wherry will be here to highlight the Backyard Bird Count
We’ll get a preview of the Friday Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Fireside Lecture
On Southeast’s Sea Level Secrets with Jim Baichtal
We’ll get an update of happenings at Bartlett
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Walker orders state agencies to pursue grants to fight opioid epidemicGov. Bill Walker signed a disaster declaration that’s intended to make it easier to give overdose victims the life-saving overdose antidote naloxone. More than 120 Alaskans have died from opioid overdoses over the past three years. Walker said declaring a disaster will enable a coordinated statewide response.
Tug goes aground near KetchikanThe 90-foot tug Samson Mariner hit Rosa Reef in northern Tongass Narrows.
Dillingham drone sighting raises questions about privacyMichael Paisley of Dillingham was outside with his dog, when he realized that he was in the presence of an unwelcome visitor. “We were just standing there in the woods waiting for her to do her business when I heard a weird hum.”
Baghdad bombing kills at least 45 peopleIt happened on a street filled with car dealerships and garages in the southern part of Iraq's capital city. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility in a statement released on social media.