Juneau Afternoon – 2-17-17

By February 16, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk poetry

Patricia Wherry will be here to highlight the Backyard Bird Count

We’ll get a preview of the Friday Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Fireside Lecture
On Southeast’s Sea Level Secrets with Jim Baichtal

We’ll get an update of happenings at Bartlett

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org

