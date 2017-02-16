Juneau Afternoon – 2-16-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn about the Pick, Click, and Give program;
Find out about Saturday’s meeting of the Friends of Admiralty Island and Sunday’s Community Celebration for Veteran’s for Peace;
We’ll get a preview of Bill Fleming’s Alaskan Bicycle Trek;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Tug goes aground near KetchikanThe 90-foot tug Samson Mariner hit Rosa Reef in northern Tongass Narrows.
Dillingham drone sighting raises questions about privacyMichael Paisley of Dillingham was outside with his dog, when he realized that he was in the presence of an unwelcome visitor. “We were just standing there in the woods waiting for her to do her business when I heard a weird hum.”
Baghdad bombing kills at least 45 peopleIt happened on a street filled with car dealerships and garages in the southern part of Iraq's capital city. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility in a statement released on social media.
Trump says he will issue ‘new executive action’ related to travel banOn Thursday, the president said his administration will be appealing a decision that imposes a stay on his travel ban — and will also be issuing a new, "very comprehensive order" next week.